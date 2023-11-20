11-27-23 Texas Energy Report NewsClips Monday November 27, 2023 Asterisk (*) denotes news stories that may Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. The TER 3rd Quarter 2023 Texas Energy Companies Earnings Roundup Compare results from nearly 100 Texas companies University of Houston Researchers Develop New Percussion Method to Detect Pipeline Elbow