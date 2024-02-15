2-21-24 Texas Energy Report NewsClips Wednesday February 21, 2024 Asterisk (*) denotes news stories that mPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Renewable Energy Goals Are Unattainable by 2050: Baylor University Study New study by Baylor researchers finds infrastructure, leadership and understanding in the way of fully sustainable energy sources Natural Gas Prices Plunge as Inventories Rise