Phillips 66 Sells East Texas NatGas Assets September 3, 2024 — Refiner Phillips 66 is selling East Texas natural gas processing and gathePlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Opinion/Analysis: So When Will Climate Change Turn Life in the US Upside Down? Shocks to Real Estate, Food and Water Could Come in 2-15 Years RRC to Hold Public Hearings on Significant Overhaul to Waste Management Facilities Rules