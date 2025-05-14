16 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
Legislature Passes Bill Establishing LNG Industry Compact

Legislature Passes Bill Establishing LNG Industry Compact

May 14, 2025 — The Texas Legislature has passed a bill that sets up a Gulf States Liquefied Na
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.