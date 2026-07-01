The 250-Year History of U.S. Energy Consumption Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review Data Values: Primary EPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. University of Houston Finds $1 Trillion Needed for U.S. Energy Infrastructure Expansion New Database for Subsurface Energy Storage Could Be Boon for Natural Gas Industry