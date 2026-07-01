UT Researchers’ Jacket Pulls Drinking Water from the Air June 30, 2026 — University of Texas at Austin researchers have developed a jacket that pulls dPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Texas A&M Researchers Work to Find Jet Fuel Alternatives University of Houston Finds $1 Trillion Needed for U.S. Energy Infrastructure Expansion