Jones Energy Now Part of Revolution

January 9, 2019

Austin’s Jones Energy says it’s completed its $200 million merger with an Oklahoma City company

Independent developer Jones Energy II announced the merger on December 6th with Revolution WI Holding Company LLC.

Jones is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Revolution; the $201.5 million figure is all-cash aggregate consideration.

Jones Energy stockholders will receive approximately $14.0624 in cash for each share of Jones Energy Class A common stock, each unit of Jones Energy Holdings II, LLC or each Jones Energy restricted stock unit they own

Evercore Group LLC and TD Securities served as financial advisors to Jones Energy, and Baker Botts L.L.P served as its legal counsel.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for Revolution.