February 11, 2020

Trinidad and Tabago-based Phoenix Park Gas Proces­sors Ltd has acquired assets of a Houston company.

Phoenix Park’s new US subsidiary Phoenix Park En­er­gy Mar­ket­ing LLC (PPEM) is buying the NGL mar­ket­ing as­sets of Twin Ea­gle Liquids Mar­ket­ing LLC. for an undisclosed amount.

PPEM was created to focus on natural gas liquids (NGL) marketing in North America.

From its Houston headquarters, Twin Ea­gle markets, trades and trans­ports nat­ur­al gas liq­uids in Cana­da, the USA and Mex­i­co via rail, according to the company.

Phoenix Park Pres­i­dent Do­minic Ram­per­sad said the acquisition “will broad­en our busi­ness plat­form and de­liv­er more val­ue to our share­hold­ers and cus­tomers as we en­hance our com­pet­i­tive­ness in the glob­al mar­ket­place.”

PPG­PL, the on­ly nat­ur­al gas liq­uids hub in the re­gion, is in­volved in nat­ur­al gas pro­cess­ing, frac­tion­at­ing, ag­gre­ga­tion and NGLs mar­ket­ing..