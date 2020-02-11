February 11, 2020
Trinidad and Tabago-based Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd has acquired assets of a Houston company.
Phoenix Park’s new US subsidiary Phoenix Park Energy Marketing LLC (PPEM) is buying the NGL marketing assets of Twin Eagle Liquids Marketing LLC. for an undisclosed amount.
PPEM was created to focus on natural gas liquids (NGL) marketing in North America.
From its Houston headquarters, Twin Eagle markets, trades and transports natural gas liquids in Canada, the USA and Mexico via rail, according to the company.
Phoenix Park President Dominic Rampersad said the acquisition “will broaden our business platform and deliver more value to our shareholders and customers as we enhance our competitiveness in the global marketplace.”
PPGPL, the only natural gas liquids hub in the region, is involved in natural gas processing, fractionating, aggregation and NGLs marketing..