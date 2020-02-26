EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline Now Online

February 25, 2020



Epic Crude Holdings, LP says its Epic Crude Oil Pipeline connecting East and West Texas crude with the Gulf Coast is now in service.

The 30-inch now replaces interim service deliveries from the 24 in. EPIC Y-Grade pipeline.

Full service on the line is expected within five weeks, with a current 2.3 million bbls of operational storage to be increased to a total of 5.4 million by April 1st.

EPIC’s Crane terminal to Robstown, TX, with an initial capacity of approximately 600 000 bpd and is expected to be in full service on 1 April 2020.

Still to be completed is the East dock, which is to be finished in the second half of 2020, adding the capability of loading Suezmax vessels; the West dock began operations in December.

Funding for the completion is underway now that EPIC has closed on a $100 million incremental upsize of its existing Term Loan B, bringing the total Term Loan B to $1.1 billion — and has closed on a new, $75 million Term Loan C.