Fracking Ban, Sanders Popular with Texas Democrats: Polls

March 3, 2020

As Texans turn out to vote on Super Tuesday, new polls indicate solid support among Democrats for a ban on fracking even as Bernie Sanders appears to likely to capture the majority of the party’s voters in the Lone Star State.

A Nexstar Media and Emerson College Polling survey found 45% of Democrats asked said they were ready to support a fracking ban, 33% opposed and 22% not sure.

Of the three remaining Democratic candidates for president, only Mr. Sanders is calling for a ban; Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg have indicated they’re not for it.

And another poll from the same source over the weekend indicates 30.8% of respondents said they either did or will vote for Sanders and 25.9% expressed support for Biden, while 16.2% supported Bloomberg.

Tulsi Gabbard polled at about 3%.

Texas and 13 other states are conducting primary voting today, hence the “Super Tuesday” moniker.

The candidate poll aligns with other recent polls, including a Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler February 17-26 survey that showed Sanders at 20% followed by Bloomberg at 21% and Biden at 19%.

It may be surprising to some that a fracking ban is popular among Texas Democrats, but Emerson College Assistant Professor Spencer Kimball cited the party’s emphasis on climate change as the major reason, but it’s not the popularity of a ban that’s the surprise, it’s how many.

“That’s what we’d expect to see amongst Democratic primary voters, particularly as a Democratic issue on the environment and on energy,

“So not really out of line, but maybe a little bit higher than what some would have expected out of Texas.”