AEP To Close Panhandle Coal Plant, ERCOT Says OK

March 3, 2020

Preparations are underway for American Electric Power regulated utility subsidiary Public Service Company of Oklahoma to close its Texas Panhandle coal operation after a state agency gave its okay.

AEP will close the 650 MW Oklaunion plant in December, removing the plant’s combined emissions of 53 million tons, with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas signing off on the plan last month.

The plant, northwest of Wichita Falls near the Texas-Oklahoma border, went online in 1986.

AEP Chairman, President and CEO Nicholas Akins told Platts back in 2017 that the company is “still looking at the unregulated generation from a strategic sense and Oklaunion has been a drag, particularly on the unregulated side [in ERCOT],”

AEP also intends to close a unit at its Rockport, Indiana plant, which has released 107 million tons of CO2 over its 12 years of operation.

AEP spokeswoman Melissa McHenry said the company “has been diversifying our fuel mix and investing in the cleaner forms of energy that our customers want.”