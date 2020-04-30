Gasoline Price Decline Will Help Reverse Recession

By Alex Mills   April 30, 2020 Gasoline prices from coast-to-coast have declined more than $1 per gallon this year as a result of a massive oversupply of petroleum products. AAA reported the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular gas at $1.768, and the Energy Information Administration said the average is $1.773 down $1.114 from last year, a decline of 39 percent. AAA said the average retail price in Texas this week is $1.507 compared to $2.62 a year ago. Cities like Abilene, Tyler and Wichita Falls all reported prices below the Texas average. The average price in Abilene is $1.307, Tyler had $1.398 and Wichita Falls at $1.472. California has the highest price of $2.751, and Wisconsin has the lowest price at $1.50. Only 12 states, most located on the west and east coasts, has an average price of $2 per gallon or more, AAA said.....  
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.