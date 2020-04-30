Gasoline Price Decline Will Help Reverse Recession

By Alex Mills April 30, 2020 Gasoline prices from coast-to-coast have declined more than $1 per gallon this year as a result of a massive oversupply of petroleum products.reported the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular gas at $1.768, and thesaid the average is $1.773 down $1.114 from last year, a decline of 39 percent. AAA said the average retail price in Texas this week is $1.507 compared to $2.62 a year ago. Cities like Abilene, Tyler and Wichita Falls all reported prices below the Texas average. The average price in Abilene is $1.307, Tyler had $1.398 and Wichita Falls at $1.472. California has the highest price of $2.751, and Wisconsin has the lowest price at $1.50. Only 12 states, most located on the west and east coasts, has an average price of $2 per gallon or more, AAA said.....