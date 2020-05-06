Austin TV Series On Pipelines Falls Short on Facts: IPAA
May 6, 2020 Local Austin news station KXAN released an investigative series titled “Pipeline Exposed,” which is focused on pipeline safety during the construction process. While the three-part series specifically discusses the Permian Highway Pipeline, a 430-mile natural gas line running from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast, the segments include many inaccuracies about the nature and safety of pipeline coating. Let’s set the record straight on pipeline coating....