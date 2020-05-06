Austin TV Series On Pipelines Falls Short on Facts: IPAA

May 6, 2020 Local Austin news station KXAN released an investigative series titled “Pipeline Exposed,” which is focused on pipeline safety during the construction process. While the three-part series specifically discusses the Permian Highway Pipeline, a 430-mile natural gas line running from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast, the segments include many inaccuracies about the nature and safety of pipeline coating. Let’s set the record straight on pipeline coating....  
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.