Chinese Pressure On Energy-Related Matters Contributed to Closing of Houston Embassy
July 22, 2020 A former CIA officer says the closing of the Chinese embassy in Houston is likely related to attempted manipulations in the energy industries as well as possible espionage related to manufacturing, electronics and other US businesses. The embassy was abruptly ordered to close on Tuesday even as Houston TV stations reported that fire trucks were called to the embassy following complaints from neighbors of smoke coming from the building. People in the embassy were reportedly burning documents in trash cans in the building's courtyard. Daniel Hoffman, a former senior executive Clandestine Services officer with the CIA who served three times as station chief overseas said on Wednesday that China also apparently used the consulate in Houston as a base to pressure and intimidate U.S. energy firms that were carrying out projects in the disputed areas of the South China Sea......