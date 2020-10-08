Disaster Declarations, Hurricane & Storm Surge Warnings For Far Southeast Texas

October 8, 2020 -- Disaster declarations have been issued for Jefferson County, home of extensive petrochemical properties, and a Hurricane Warning has been issued for the general area and east into Louisiana. Jefferson County Judgeand the Jasper County judge have issued the declarations ahead of the expected arrival of, which could be a Category 3 storm by the time it arrives Friday afternoon or evening. Landfall is expected in eastern Cameron Parish around Grand Chenier/Pecan Island, perhaps at sunset. The directives are intended to ensure that emergency resources are available or mobilized to prepare for the storm. Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings have been issued for the coastline of Southeast Texas, according to the, from High Island across SW Louisiana's coastline. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Houston area and to the north of Jefferson County, with expectation of winds gusting up to 40 mph. A storm surge warning is in effect from Port O'Connor in Texas east into Florida. Storm surge 1-3' is expected between Port O'Connor and east of Galveston Bay, then 2-4' from east of Galveston Bay well into Louisiana, then 7-11' along a large swath of the Louisiana Coast as far east as the mouth of the Pearl River. Evacuations are urged before midday Friday. Heavy rain is expected in the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, west to Houston on Friday. The Category 2 hurricane is gaining strength with 105 mph winds, moving NW at 14 mph.