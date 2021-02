Managing Employees Has Been Revolutionized By Pandemic: Office Analysis

HQ’s are finished: companies will cut their commercial office space by 50-70% This will allow every worker to work from home 2-4 days a week, and come into the office 1-2 days a week [Note: This could mean that business office space is already at least temporarily overbuilt in many areas nationwide]

Fully distributed: ~30% of the companies we talk to are getting rid of the office entirely and going remote-first Companies doing this have seen their workers decentralize rapidly, leaving expensive cities to be closer to family

February 11, 2021 -- The pandemic that's swept the world has already revolutionized the American office environment in ways that will surprise you, one office business analyst said this week, and we present the findings to you even though it is not necessarily O&G related.CEO of remote-specific office analysis company Firstbase tweeted that he has "spoken" to 2,000 companies over the past year and his findings include: