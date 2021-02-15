Texas Power Generator Lost Important Electricity Generation Overnight, Extends Monday Power Outages

February 15, 2021 — The Texas electric grid management entity ERCOT says it lost enough generating power overnight to power 2 million homes even as an unprecedented Winter storm moved in, so balancing the severe resulting demand with the loss of supply is challenging — that’s why as many as two-million or more are without power.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin that some electricity generating systems — most of them natural gas, coal and nuclear — failed to gear up correctly on Sunday night into Monday morning, leaving a gap of about 16,500 MW that would have allowed ERCOT to meet the huge demand during this Winter storm, and the loss is now being felt in the overall Texas energy supply.

Some wind power that ERCOT was counting on was lost too, with some turbines frozen in the icy winds.

In all, though, a huge 34,000 MW of power has been “forced off” the Texas grid system for varying reasons, Mr. Woodfin said — enough to power hundreds of thousands of homes.

The grid operator decided about 1:30 Monday morning to require electricity delivery companies such as Oncor and Centerpoint to roll power outages among their customers based on a percentage of the companies’ stake in the ERCOT system, but as the amount of available power dropped low, the rolling outages became longer-term while more generating capacity is brought online.

So rolling blackouts turned into what might be called “controlled outages,” forcing customers without power to endure the electricity loss for four, six or more hours.

And while it looks like power will be restored later today to those who’ve been without, others will likely be forced to be without power throughout today, tonight and well into tomorrow before the system can begin to return to normal as Texas temperatures moderate a little and more capacity is found.

Those who are without power are mostly on grid sections that do not include hospitals and/or emergency operations, and when companies such as Austin Energy decide which areas will suffer “forced outages” it’s done at random by computer generation, according to Oncor, which is handling the largest percentage of customer outages.

Part of the problem in Texas is the lack of available power from outside sources, when under circumstances such as in August 2019 when power demand set a new record, electricity could be imported from outside the ERCOT grid.

ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said on Monday that “Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now.”