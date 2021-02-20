PUC Opens Investigation In Texas Power Crisis, Emphasizes It Has Not Raised Consumer Prices

February 20, 2021 — The Public Utility Commission of Texas met in a emergency virtual session Friday evening, opening an investigation into this past week’s power emergency, with Chair DeAnn Walker also said the PUC needs to look into “what we could do better”

The agency also emphasized that it has not raised consumer electricity prices and anecdotes about some residential power customers are either price gouging or, much more likely, mistakes in billing.

For example: ‘How in the world can anyone pay that?’: Some seeing electric bills as high as $17K in wake of Texas winter storm

However, Griddy is one exception; it sells energy to people in the state of Texas at wholesale prices for a monthly membership fee, and those who’ve chosen to accept wholesale prices, which has skyrocketed, may find extremes in their billing.

The PUC is promising to look into Griddy‘s billing.

The company, earlier this week, encouraged customers to switch from Griddy to other electric providers.

Chair Walker also said the PUC needs to look at the “market aspects” of what happened.

A likely date of March 18th has been set to formalize the scope of the probe, the date of an upcoming PUC meeting.

The agency joins the governor in calling for an investigation; the state attorney general and the Texas Legislature have already launched investigations.

Ms. Walker said the PUC hasn’t gotten the message out that the PUC cares about the crisis, and that’s “made it appear like we don’t care, and we do.”

That’s why, she said, the agency needs to “open up a formal investigation into everything that has occurred through this storm.”

Ms. Walker added that she doesn’t know “if we have the money to do it” — or the staff “to do a heavy lift on this” — so a 3rd party consultant might be needed to conduct the investigation.

The PUC also emphasized that news stories saying that wholesale market prices have been raised, but some people think that means consumer rates will go up, which they won’t because of any recent PUC action.