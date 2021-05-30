TX Legislature Passes Senate Bill 3, 2; Here Are Details on the Latest Version of SB 3

Update: As of 7:35 pm the Senate has passed SB 2 (27-4)



As of 7:37 pm the House has passed HB 4492, the companion bill to SB 3



As the Dallas Morning News points out, neither bill provides relief to ratepayers

SB 2 adjusts the governance of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Office of Public Utility Counsel, and an independent organization certified to manage a power region — there will be a 2-year ban on lobbying after leaving the PUC; market participants will not be allowed on the PUC board



May 30, 2021 — The latest version of Senate Bill 3 has been making the rounds today before a final vote for passage just as the Legislature prepares for sine die.

A report from a conference committee of the House and Senate was printed last night and distributed after midnight.

Under the bill as of Sunday evening, the Texas Electric Securitization Corp. is created, bonds are to be issued on a nonrecourse basis “to the credit or any assets of the state.”

The state would develop an alert system to be activated when Texas power supplies are expected to be inadequate for demand, to be developed by the PUC in cooperation with TXDoT, state emergency management and the governor’s office — and the system will work with commercial TV and radio along with other private entities, local governments and the public as part of the alert system.

The bill establishes the Texas Energy Reliability Council to enhance cooperation among state agencies related to energy, a council that includes the RRC chair, PUC presiding officer, the chief exec of the PUC Counsel, the TCEQ presiding officer, the Texas Transportation Commission chair, an ERCOT rep and 13 people to represent industry (5 for the electric industry (appointed by the PUC) along with 5 to represent “industrial concerns” (governor appointed) and three people to represent “energy sectors not otherwise represented on the council.”

The Council will collaborate with the PUC for rules to name “certain natural gas facilities” as critical customers or critical suppliers during emergencies.

The State Climatologist will provide reports to be considered ahead of time in deciding the severity of possible weather emergencies that may affect power supplies.

The climatologist must also be consulted in PUC rule-making.

The Texas Attorney General will receive complaints about operators who do not comply with the rules and do not provide remedies within a “reasonable” amount of time.

The bill also provides definitions for “critical care residential customers” and “critical load industrial customers,” defining circumstances for power providers when cutting electricity to, for example, nursing homes and emergency shelters.

The PUC, under the bill, would allow transmission and distribution utilities facilities to create a load management system for business customers.

The bill as produced by the conference committee doesn’t appear to have what has been previously criticized as “anti-renewables” language.

The bill also will require the PUC to “modify” ancillary services “in a manner consistent with cost-causation principles” — language in the bill indicates ancillary service costs must be “reasonable.”

ERCOT is also tasked with inspecting electricity “generation assets” in compliance with reliability standards.

The bill provides specific language on emergency preparedness for power emergencies and on load shedding (blackouts) voluntary and involuntary.

And the bill creates the Texas Electricity Supply Chain Security and Mapping Committee for mapping critical infrastructure, establish “best practices” for emergency preparedness, designate priority service needs. designate critical infrastructure — with the committee to be made up of the chair of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the ERCOT CEO, the exec director of the RRC and the PUC’s exec director.

But the bill doe not create an ability to pay for weatherization of power generation in any form, nor does it provide for electricity generation fuel to be stored on sites.