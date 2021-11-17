Comstock Selling in the Bakken, Buying in the Haynesville

November 16, 2021 --says it has closed on its sale ofshale non-operated properties for $154 million and is preparing to buy more than 22,000 acres in the

The sale, retroactive to October 1st when the deal was signed, includes "non-operated interests in 442 producing wells (68.3 net) producing approximately 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day," the company said, and it expects to recognize a pre-tax loss of $150-$160 million on the divestiture.