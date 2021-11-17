President Biden wrote to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, noting that the agency "has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so immediately."
Pres. Biden Accuses Oil Companies of Possible “Anti-Consumer Behavior”
November 17, 2021 -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday sent a letter to the FTC calling for an investigation into "anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies" based on the difference between pump prices and the cost of unfinished gasoline.