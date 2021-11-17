Pres. Biden Accuses Oil Companies of Possible “Anti-Consumer Behavior”

November 17, 2021 -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday sent a letter to the FTC calling for an investigation into "anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies" based on the difference between pump prices and the cost of unfinished gasoline.

President Biden wrote to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, noting that the agency "has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so immediately."

Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.