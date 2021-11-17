NET Power: Zero-Emissions NatGas to Electricity Tech Is Feeding ERCOT, Milestone for Energy Industry
November 17, 2021 -- A Texas firm owned by two top energy companies, McDermott and a development capital company is touting a "revolutionary technology" that doesn't spew emissions while generating electricity from natural gas. La Porte-based NET Power said on Wednesday it has delivered electricity onto the ERCOT grid from its 50 MWth test facility -- "the first time anywhere in the world this has been achieved," a milestone for the energy industry.