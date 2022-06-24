TXOGA Statement on Passing of Texas Oil Giant Curtis Mewbourne
See Mr. Mewbourne's obituary here June 23, 2022 -- Texas and America lost a giant with the passing of Curtis Mewbourne, founder of Mewbourne Oil Company, which started as a small independent oil company and grew into one of the largest privately owned oil and gas companies in the country. Mr. Mewbourne’s leadership in the oil and natural gas industry is legendary. In fact, the geological and petroleum engineering college at Oklahoma University, Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy, stands proudly named in his honor. Beyond his tremendous achievements, he was a trusted, dear friend and advisor to many. “Few individuals have had the opportunity to achieve the level of success of Curtis Mewbourne. Part of his success was his desire to maintain high standards in the oil and natural gas industry and to work for a better and stronger Texas and America,” said Todd Staples, President, Texas Oil and Gas Association. “Mr. Mewbourne demonstrated a drive for excellence in all his endeavors and his passion was contagious. This industry and our world are truly better because of his life well lived.” Mr. Mewbourne was highly regarded by his colleagues for his consistent display of integrity, stellar character and visionary leadership. He served in many leading roles for the Texas Oil and Gas Association and was honored as a Distinguished Service Award recipient in 2011. He joined as a TXOGA member in 1969 and remained active in leadership, support and engagement until his passing. Mr. Mewbourne had a passion for quail hunting and shared his love of the great outdoors with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.