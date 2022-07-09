Explosion, Fire at ONEOK Natgas Plant in Oklahoma That Feeds Mont Belvieu

July 9, 2022 -- Evacuations are being urged for residents within a two-mile radius of a fire that followed an explosion at anatural gas liquid fractionation plant near Medford, Oklahoma, about 100 north of Oklahoma City. The plant feeds the 540-mile-regulated natural gas liquids distribution pipeline, thepipeline, from Medford to Mont Belvieu, near Houston. The explosion is said to have registered a 1.7 on seismic monitors. There are no injuries reported and all of the plant workers are accounted for, ONEOK said in a statement. ONEOK was arranging temporary housing for evacuees at several hotels in nearby Enid, Oklahoma, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. The Medford plant is recipient of raw natural gas liquids from the ONEOK NGL Pipeline that gathers and transport NGLs.