Oil, Gas, Overall Texas Sales Tax Revenues Break Records In July

August 2, 2022 -- The State of Texas brought in well over a billion dollars in oil and natural gas production taxes in July, Comptrollersaid on Monday, shattering state records. And overall, tax revenue totaled $3.88 billion in July, 14.7% more than in July 2021, also the highest monthly collections on record. Natural gas production tax income was up 185% over July, 2021, at $532 million (the largest income on record). Oil tax receipts were up 84% year-over-year at $694 million (also the largest on record). Motor fuel tax income was up 3% over July of last year at $324 million...