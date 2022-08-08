Democrats Want to Tax and Spend on Green New Deal Policies in an Inflationary Recession: Wayne Christian, RRC
August 5, 2022 -- President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have revived their progressive “Build Back Better” agenda to continue an almost two yearlong spending spree, paid for with debt and tax hikes on nearly every American. Few ideas are more economically disastrous than debt spending in an inflationary environment and raising taxes during a recession. And Democrats are planning on doing just that. The pending partisan proposal spends $370 billion on various pieces of the radical Green New Deal climate agenda, raises taxes by $326 billion, and increases regulations on energy production that will further drive up energy costs across-the-board. But this is just more of the same from Biden’s tenure to date. High taxes, unnecessary regulations, and irresponsible deficit spending is what caused the mess we are in – with $4 a gallon gas, inflation at 40-year highs, and two straight quarters of economic contraction....