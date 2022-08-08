OPEC Warns of Severely Limited Excess Capacity of Oil

By Alex Mills August 6, 2022 -- The shortfall of global oil supplies sent prices up more than 50% this year, and the group of oil exporting countries warned this week the shortage probably will continue beyond 2023. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its non-member partners, which includes Russia (the second largest oil exporting country), met Wednesday and increased its projected production level 100,000 barrels per day (b/d) to 43.955 million b/d. “The meeting highlighted with particular concern that insufficient investment into the upstream sector (exploration and production) will impact the availability of adequate supply in a timely manner to meet growing demand beyond 2023 from non-participating non-OPEC oil-producing countries, some OPEC member countries and participating non-OPEC oil-producing countries,” OPEC said in a news release. The warning from OPEC noted that the “severely limited availability of excess capacity.”...  
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.