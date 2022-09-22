Silver Hill Energy Partners, LP Closes $1.02 Billion Fund Focused on Direct Investments in Premier Oil and Gas Basins Across the US: Press Release
September 21, 2022 -- Dallas - Silver Hill Energy Partners, LP ("Silver Hill"), announced today that it has closed the franchise’s third partnership and first institutional private equity fund, Silver Hill Energy Partners III, LP (the "Partnership"), representing total capital commitments of $1,020,000,000. The Partnership has formed Silver Hill Energy Partners III, LLC, Silver Hill III Midstream, LLC and other regional affiliates (together with the Partnership, "Silver Hill III"), which is focused on the direct acquisition and development of operated onshore oil, natural gas and related infrastructure assets in premier basins across the U.S....