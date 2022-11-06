Texas O&G Tax Collections Continue Months-Long Increases Y/Y

November 5, 2022 -- Natural gas and oil sales tax collected by the's office continued a months-long rise year-over-year during the month of October. The natural gas production tax collected last month of $410 million was up 59% when compared to October 2021. And the October oil production tax income was up $544 million, up 33% from October of last year. Motor fuel taxes, however, were down 3% year-over-year, at $312 million....