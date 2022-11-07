The Great Texas Water Plan: Sid Miller, Texas Ag Commissioner
by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller After Winter Storm Uri caused mass power outages, widespread misery, and humiliation for our state and our grid, I tasked my team with creating a comprehensive plan to help inform the public and lawmakers about the scope of the challenge and the breadth of the potential solutions. The result was the Texas P.O.W.E.R. (Proper Oversight, Winterization, and Electricity Reform) Plan. Many of those recommendations have since become law. Others should be. The grid is certainly more secure, and that work continues. None-the-less, I’m proud of the contributions my team came up with to improving our electrical grid and helping avert further disruptions. With the onset of this year’s crippling drought, our farms and ranches have been decimated. Crops continue to fail; livestock is being sold early and our agriculture sector is in crisis. Experts tell us we may be in the midst of another drought similar to the one that rocked Texas in the 1950s....