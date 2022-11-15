14 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
Tech Company to Use Balloons for Measuring Methane Emissions In the Permian Basin

November 15, 2022 -- An emerging company that uses Earth- and air-based measurements of climate gases and air pollution says it will launch in January a balloon equipped with methane-detection sensors over the Permian Basin. Waverly, Tennessee-based Scepter says it plans to move up to attaching sensors to satellites to be placed in low-Earth orbit to monitor emissions globally, in cooperation with some oil companies, including Exxon. The company says it's the first time balloons carrying hyperspectral sensors operating in short-wave infrared have been commercially deployed to obtain detailed level of data, measuring down to 50 kg methane per hour and lower—a moderate-sized industrial leak....  
