Tech Company to Use Balloons for Measuring Methane Emissions In the Permian Basin

November 15, 2022 -- An emerging company that uses Earth- and air-based measurements of climate gases and air pollution says it will launch in January a balloon equipped with methane-detection sensors over the. Waverly, Tennessee-based Scepter says it plans to move up to attaching sensors to satellites to be placed in low-Earth orbit to monitor emissions globally, in cooperation with some oil companies, including Exxon. The company says it's the first time balloons carrying hyperspectral sensors operating in short-wave infrared have been commercially deployed to obtain detailed level of data, measuring down to 50 kg methane per hour and lower—a moderate-sized industrial leak....