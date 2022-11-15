Texas Legislators File First Energy Bills of New Session
November 15, 2022 -- Members of the Texas Legislature have filed their first energy-related bills for the new biannual session beginning in January, four of them covering petroleum- and renewable energy-related issues. District 81 Rep. Brooks Landgraf's House Bill 33 attempts to restrict Texas agencies from contracting with federal agencies over O&G laws: "An agency of this state or a person employed by an agency of this state may not contract with or in any other manner provide assistance to a federal agency or official with respect to the enforcement of a federal statute, order, rule, or regulation purporting to regulate oil and gas operations if the statute, order, rule, or regulation imposes a prohibition, restriction, or other regulation that does not exist under the laws of this state"...