Oil and Gas Industry Tax Revenue Generates Billions for Rainy Day Fund and State Highway Fund: Wayne Christian, RRC

December 1, 2022 -- Yesterday, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the transfer of $3.64 billion to the Economic Stabilization Fund (Rainy Day Fund) and $3.64 billion the State Highway Fund (SHF). “The transfer $7.3 billion of oil and gas industry tax revenue is further concrete proof that the oil and gas industry is invaluable to the State of Texas. Revenue from the oil and gas industry is what’s in the Rainy Day Fund, accounts for billions to the State Highway Fund, and contributes to state funds that pay for schools, universities, and first responders,” RRC Chairman Wayne Christian said....