TXOGA Statement on Passing of Former President Rob Looney

December 1, 2022 -- Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) today issued the following statement on the passing of past TXOGA president Rob Looney: “The passing of Rob Looney is not only a loss for his family and the oil and natural gas industry where he played such a key role for many years, but to all of Texas. Having served as president of TXOGA for more than 25 years before retiring in 2014, Rob instituted many transformative initiatives....