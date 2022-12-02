14 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
TXOGA Statement on Passing of Former President Rob Looney

TXOGA Statement on Passing of Former President Rob Looney

December 1, 2022 -- Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) today issued the following statement on the passing of past TXOGA president Rob Looney: “The passing of Rob Looney is not only a loss for his family and the oil and natural gas industry where he played such a key role for many years, but to all of Texas. Having served as president of TXOGA for more than 25 years before retiring in 2014, Rob instituted many transformative initiatives....  
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.