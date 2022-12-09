Crude oil price drops to lowest point in 2022

By Alex MillsCrude oil prices declined again this week on speculation that future demand will decrease as the global recession gains more strength into 2023. Brent crude oil prices closed at $79 per barrel on the international exchange in London on Dec. 7 andclosed at $72, which is below the previous low of $76 recorded on Jan. 1.at thereleased its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Wednesday estimating that Brent price will average $92 per barrel in 2023, which is $3 less than it forecast last month. EIA also forecast global oil inventories will fall by 200,000 barrels per day (b/d) during the first half of 2023. Crude oil inventories in the U.S. have declined recently to 413.9 million barrels, which is 19 million barrels less than it high point of 432 million barrels in August....