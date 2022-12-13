14 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
Railroad Commission Taking Expedited Action in West Texas Seismicity Response

December 13, 2022 --The RRC is making the first of several changes in its earthquake response plans following a West Texas earthquake last month. Here's the announcement: "Following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on November 16 in Reeves County, the Railroad Commission of Texas is implementing several revisions to the seismicity reduction response plan in the Northern Culberson-Reeves Seismic Response Area (SRA). "The SRA was created to address the intensity and frequency of earthquakes in the area and reduce the occurrence of high-magnitude seismicity such that recurrence of 3.5 magnitude events is decreasing by December 31st, 2023....  
