Railroad Commission Taking Expedited Action in West Texas Seismicity Response

Here's the announcement: "Following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on November 16 in Reeves County, the Railroad Commission of Texas is implementing several revisions to the seismicity reduction response plan in the Northern Culberson-Reeves Seismic Response Area (SRA). "The SRA was created to address the intensity and frequency of earthquakes in the area and reduce the occurrence of high-magnitude seismicity such that recurrence of 3.5 magnitude events is decreasing by December 31, 2023....