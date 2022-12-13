Christi Craddick Now RRC Chair Again: Press Release

December 13, 2022 -- RRC Commissioner Christi Craddick was unanimously elected Chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas during today’s RRC open meeting. Following her election, Chairman Craddick thanked Commissioner Wayne Christian for his leadership as Chairman for the past year. “Chairman Christian has led this agency through serious rulemakings related to Winter Storm Uri, and I am proud of the work this agency has completed to keep gas flowing in this state.”...