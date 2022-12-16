Biden Admin Plans to Begin SPR Refill December 16, 2022 -- The White House has announced the first repurchase of oil in an attempt to begin refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve..... Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. ERCOT Closely Monitoring Changing Weather Conditions RRC’s Christian Applauds Senate Takedown of ESG: Press Release