RRC’s Christian Applauds Senate Takedown of ESG: Press Release
December 16, 2022 -- The Senate Committee on State Affairs held a hearing in Marshall, Texas, on Thursday investigating the expansion of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) movement. Texas is leading the fight to halt ESG practices, a woke investment strategy that places a priority on subjective environmental and social metrics instead of financial metrics that ensure quality returns for investors. It is estimated that ESG has decreased investments for reliable energy (thermal) by 90% over the last five years. “Your retirement account is collateral damage to radical environmentalists, who are leveraging Wall Street through ‘woke’ ESG investment strategies to kill the oil and gas industry,” Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian said. “This hearing is extremely important to keep the spotlight on ESG’s fraudulent practices and the Wall Street corporations enabling it. As a 30-year financial services veteran, I’ve seen no greater threat to fiduciary ethics than ESG; and as an energy leader, I’ve also seen no greater threat to the survival of the American way of life which is powered by fossil fuels.” This week, Chairman Bryan Hughes and members of the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs continued their investigation of major Wall Street firms to determine whether these firms are using ESG principles that impact state retirement funds, as well as impacting oil and gas production....