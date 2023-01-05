New Report Shows Dispatchable Battery Storage and Renewable Energy Projects Are Boon to Texas Economy: Press Release

January 5, 2022 -- Renewable energy and battery storage projects generate tens of billions of dollars in tax revenue and landowner payments, 60 percent of which benefits rural counties, according to a report released today by Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation (CTEI), the Advanced Power Alliance (APA) and the Texas Association of Business (TAB). January 5, 2022 -- Renewable energy and battery storage projects generate tens of billions of dollars in tax revenue and landowner payments, 60 percent of which benefits rural counties, according to a report released today by Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation (CTEI), the Advanced Power Alliance (APA) and the Texas Association of Business (TAB).

Matt Welch, State Director of CTEI said, “Texas’ record growth is continuing across all energy sectors, especially utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage. This report confirms the tremendous economic impact clean energy projects continue to have across every region of Texas.” Welch went on to add, “For the first time, dispatchable battery storage development and deployment has registered as a major contributor to the future of the Texas energy grid and the growth of this emerging technology has been exceptional.”

The report, titled “

,” was authored by Dr. Joshua Rhodes, Chief Technology Officer of IdeaSmiths LLC and a Research Scientist at The University of Texas at Austin. Among the findings in the report:

...