Texas Oil and Gas Industry Anticipates Continued Growth in 2023

By Alex Mills

The oil and gas industry in Texas made a big recovery in 2022, and a majority of the executives surveyed by theanticipate a good year in 2023. “Activity in the oil and gas sector continued growing in fourth quarter 2022,” the agency said in a new release on Dec. 29. “The business activity index – the survey’s broadest measure of conditions facing Eleventh District energy firms – remained positive but fell to 20.2 in the fourth quarter from 46 in the third. This suggests the pace of expansion decelerated but remained solid as the business activity index stayed above the series average.” The survey, conducted between Dec. 7-15 from 152 energy firms, finds 45% of respondents believe crude oil prices will average $80-$89 at the end of 2023 compared to 25% believing prices will average between $70-$79 and 15% saying $90-$99.....