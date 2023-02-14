14 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
Oil, Natural Gas Exports from Russia Declined in 2022

Oil, Natural Gas Exports from Russia Declined in 2022

By Alex Mills Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine one year ago has sent economic shock waves throu
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.